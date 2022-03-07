Prince Charles To Offer Loan To Andrew To Payout Virginia Giuffre In Sexual Abuse Case

In a major development, Prince Charles will reportedly provide a loan to his younger brother Prince Andrew to settle the multi-million dollar sexual abuse lawsuit settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

According to The Sun report, Charles has agreed to provide money to Andrew as the latter now has only nine days to deposit the money so that his accuser can withdraw her sex abuse case. It was Prince Charles who suggested Andrew to settle his sexual abuse case with Giuffre by paying her a large sum of money.

Prince Charles to reportedly lend loan to Prince Andrew

The Duke of York will pay back Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when he gets money from the £17 million sale of his ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, which could take two months, reported The Sun. "He has no income or money to repay a bank loan, so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment." Once the money hits his bank account, he can pay back his brother and whoever else has lent him money, told a family friend to The Sun.

The settlement between Giuffre and Andrew was reported to be between $9 and $12 million. Giuffre had alleged that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was just 17 years old, on the orders of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. However, Duke has always denied the accusations made by Giuffre, but last month he agreed to pay £12 million to end the case. The Pince promised to make a "substantial donation" to her charity supporting sexual abuse victims.

In an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew said in his statement that he "regretted his associations with Epstein" and promised to demonstrate this "by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking and by supporting its victims".The statement released by Prince Andrew mentioned that he did not wish to malign the character of Giuffre and he acknowledged that she had suffered as an abuse victim. Notably, Attorney David Boies, who was from Giuffre, said that lawyers on both sides were telling the judge that a settlement in principle had been reached and they would request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.