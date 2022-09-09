Prince Charles Turns King Charles III: What Can World Expect From Queen Elizabeth's Son?

Prince Charles, 73, who served and dedicated his life to his "beloved mother", Queen Elizabeth II until she left for her heavenly abode, became the successor immediately on Thursday. Though he has been conferred with the title of King Charles III, he had been assisting her mother in her official duties ever since she reported mobility issues. Nearly a month after the historic platinum jubilee celebrations, the 96-year-old monarch was released from some of her duties due to health concerns. Earlier, her duties and role comprised at least 13 points as mentioned in the “formal constitutional concept". However, after the release of the Queen's health report in June this year, Buckingham Palace reduced her responsibilities.

Prince handled the responsibilities of her mother during her health issues

Notably, this was the first time when her duties were curtailed in at least the last decade due to health issues. According to a report by The Sunday Telegraph, since her mother's mobility issues, Prince had been undertaking overseas visits as the Queen’s representative, including the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The Queen lost her husband last year and had mostly refrained from attending high-profile events. Earlier in May, Charles formally opened Britain’s Parliament for the first time in its history due to mobility issues. She even refrained from attending various other Parliament activities.

In June, when the country marked Platinum Jubilee celebrations for her 70 years on the throne, she missed the first day of Royal Ascot because of mobility issues. The Queen also did not appear in the closing parade via hologram and traditional Trooping of the Colour ceremony. Instead, her eldest son, Prince attended the ceremony. Though all these responsibilities were handled properly by Prince, now, he will handle all the royal duties on his own.

What's next for Prince Charles?

According to historian Ed Owens, Prince is a "shy boy" with a domineering father, considered a wise and brave man unlike his mother, who refused to discuss her views publicly. On several occasions, he delivered speeches and wrote articles on sensitive topics such as climate change, green energy and alternative medicine. But now, the historian believes he has to prove his majesty and wisdom as he would be a matter of highlight all the time. Still, Owens said it is to be watched will Charles be as loved by his subjects? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life, he said. Charles must figure out how to generate the “public support, a sense of endearment” that characterized the relationship Elizabeth had with the British public, Owens said.

Image: AP