Prince Charles Was Questioned Over Diana's Death Conspiracy, UK's Ex-police Chief Reveals

A former UK police chief has disclosed that he questioned Prince Charles over allegations that he had plotted to kill Princess Diana. While speaking to Daily Mail, ex-Metropolitan police chief John Stevens said that during a three-year investigation into Diana's death in a Paris car crash, he interviewed the Prince of Wales in 2005. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, was reportedly questioned about a note that his former wife had written in 1995, predicting that she would die through "brake failure and serious head injury".

As per reports, the note suggested that the heir to the throne was plotting Diana’s death so he could marry their sons' former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke. The note, which was handed to her butler, Paul Burrell revealed that Diana was "longing for someone" to hug her and encourage her to keep strong and hold her head high. Princess Diana called the phase the "most dangerous" in her life and said that her husband - Prince Charles - is "planning an accident in her car".

“Brake failure and serious head injury in order to make path clear for him to marry Tiggy,” Princess of Wales wrote.

Prince Charles denies knowledge of note's existence

The Daily Mail reported that Stevens read the note to Prince Charles at a meeting at St James' Palace in London and asked him "why" the Princess wrote the note. The Prince of Wales reported replied saying that he didn't know anything about the note until it was published in the media. The officer then asked the royal if he ever discussed the note with Diana, to which Charles responded saying that he did not know that it existed.

Prince Charles was interviewed as a witness but not as a suspect over Diana's death. He said that he could not explain why the princess felt urged to write it and denied knowledge of its existence. It is worth noting that the record of Prince Charles' police interrogation has been filed at the National Archives and it will not be made public until 2038.

The three-year investigation, named Operation Paget, found no evidence to support the scenario Diana wrote of. Her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed and chauffeur Henri Paul all died in the 1997 crash in a tunnel in the French capital. Diana and Dodi's joint inquest returned a verdict of unlawful killing as a result of "grossly negligent driving of the following vehicles and of the Mercedes".

Image: AP