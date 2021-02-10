Prince Charles, Wife Camilla Receive First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have been given their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Clarence House said in a brief statement without mentioning when. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, 73, are within the fourth priority group for the coronavirus vaccine due to their age. As per BBC report, it was not known which vaccine was given to the royal couple or where it was administered.

Prince Charles had even contracted the COVID-19 infection and was hit “pretty hard” by the novel coronavirus but Prince of Wales had previously told a media outlet that he “absolutely” get vaccinated. But during a visit to a vaccination centre before December 25, 2020, he had said he was “way down the list” for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and that he had antibodies left from the infection. At the time, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II had also mentioned the importance of frontline workers and NHS staff to be among the first inoculations.

The top four priority groups in Britain for the jobs include those over 70, health and social care workers, health and social care workers, care home residents, their carers and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable to the highly-infectious disease. Under the UK government plans, all four priority groups are set to have been offered their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine by February 15.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Just last month, it was revealed that UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, also had received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and the doses were administered by a royal household doctor at Windsor castle. The Buckingham Palace had revealed the news in an official statement and both the Queen and her husband were part of the high-priority risk group of people above the age of 80. The royals are among 12.6 million people in the UK to have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far. Several high-profile figures have revealed to the public on receiving their first jabs.

