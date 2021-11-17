Last Updated:

Prince Charles, Wife Pay Royal Visit To Jordan; To Bring 'holy Water' For Royal Baptisms

Prince Charles and Camilla were given a grand welcome at the Jordanian airport by the national colour guard that greeted the duo with the marching band.

IMAGE: AP


Duke and Duchess of Cornwall Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla made their first-ever royal tour since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic as they embarked on a three-day trip to Jordan on Tuesday, 16 November. The British royal couple is expected to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at their palace in Amman, then later head for a tour to the kingdom’s prominent religious and historical sites, the Associated Press reported. Prince Charles and Camilla were given a grand welcome at the Jordanian airport by the national colour guard that greeted the duo with the marching band. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall had earlier postponed their visit which was scheduled for March 2020. 

Duke, Duchhess of Cornwall visit holy al-Maghtas

The British royal visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Amman and London, the British Embassy said last month in a statement, as cited by Associated Press. Duke of Cornwall is expected to hold discussions about climate change and interfaith tolerance among many other issues. Prince Charles and Camilla were received by Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the Al Husseiniya Palace. Their day one visit included a visit to al-Maghtas or Bethany Beyond the Jordan, on the Jordan River, a holy site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was baptized by John the Baptist. 

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to Amman, Jordan on a four-day tour to Jordan and Egypt. Credit: AP Photo/Raad Adayleh

AP Photo/Raad Adayleh

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall dipped their fingers into the holy waters of the Jordan, and as per reports will bring back dozens of bottles, approximately five to six, of the holy water back to the UK for royal baptisms. This has also sparked speculations in the British press that the holy water will be used to baptize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in suburban Los Angeles, US, have made no official comments about the ritual. 

"You are absolutely right. This time the Embassy people asked for a few dozens [bottles] of holy water and we provided them with five dozen, six dozen, prior to this trip,” the Duke of Cornwall told Daily Mail. 

The director-general of the baptism site also confirmed the report with UK’s Mirror, saying that the Royal Family will be bringing the holy water from the Jordan River. Although the director-general did not elaborate on what the water will be used for. Duke of Cornwall Prince Charles, meanwhile, told Daily Mail: "I didn’t know, I didn’t want to ask but they said we wanted it for children to be baptized later on. Future baptisms, yes.”   

