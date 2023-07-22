Prince George Is All Smiles In A New Portrait On His 10th Birthday; King Extends Greetings

British royal heir Prince George sported a checkered shirt and teal trousers in a portrait released by Kensington Palace on Saturday. The image was released on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram as the not-so-little prince turned 10. Captured by photographer Millie Pilkington, the picture shows second in line to the throne smiling while sitting on the stairs at Windsor Castle.

Pilkington has photographed several royal moments through the years, including Prince Louis's fifth birthday in April and Prince William posing with his three children on Father's Day last month. But sometimes, Princess Kate often takes over the role and clicks snapshots of her family, including Prince George's birthday last year.

Sharing the new image on Twitter, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, "10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!" It has amassed over 25,000 likes and over 250 comments. Reacting to it, one royal fan wrote, "Happy birthday to William & Catherine, The Prince & Princess of Wales's first born!! I believe this little boy will grow up to become a handsome and amazing young man."

Another user added, "Can't believe this little guy is 10 already." A third user noted, "Prince George looks like John Spencer, Princess Diana's father." Prince George, who celebrated his 10th birthday on Saturday, made several public appearances this month.

10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday! 🎉



📸 @MilliePilks pic.twitter.com/YgREgdI6OW — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2023

Happy Birthday to Prince George! 🎂 https://t.co/C1yulNS8Wi — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 22, 2023

The official Instagram and Twitter pages of the Royal Family reposted a new photo of the birthday boy. "Happy Birthday to Prince George!" the Twitter repost was captioned, along with a birthday cake emoji.

What has the prince lately been up to?

At the beginning of July, he joined his father to spectate the second Ashes Test at Lord's cricket ground in London and later enjoyed a pizza slice as Prince William engaged in a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while the match went on.

Days later, he headed for a family jaunt to the Royal International Air Tattoo event, where he, along with his siblings, occupied the cockpit of a C-17 transport plane and played with the aircraft's controls. Just last Sunday, he accompanied his mother Kate and sister Charlotte at Wimbledon, witnessing the tournament's men's singles final from the Royal Box on Centre Court.