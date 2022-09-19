Prince George, Princess Charlotte To Attend Queen’s State Funeral In Westminster Today

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be joining the UK Queen’s royal funeral in Westminster Abbey with over 2,000 guests attending the ceremony. The young royals will have a special task at their great-grandmother's funeral. As per the Order of Service for the state burial, 9-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will accompany Queen Elizabeth's coffin during the procession at Westminster Abbey today, September 19. The children will walk after their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and before their aunt Meghan Markle and uncle Prince Harry.

Furthermore, every minute, a bell will ring for 96 minutes before the service, representing the duration of the Queen's life. According to the BBC report, the 'Last Post' will be played toward the conclusion of the ceremony, and then there will be a two-minute moment of silence around the country.

The procession behind the UK Queen's casket will be led by King Charles III and Queen Consort at 11:00 BST, when dignitaries and international leaders would assemble in the 13th-century church for the service.

Prince Louis, who is 4 years old, is probably thought to be too young to attend the funeral with the rest of the family on Monday, People reported. The Order of Service for the committal service which will happen in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle later in the day will not include Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral

The Order of Service depicts a ceremony with traditional church music, Bible readings, as well as a speech by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury. According to the BBC report, with prayers from religious leaders like Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss would read a lesson during the ceremony. The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, will honour the Queen for her lengthy reign and her "long life of selfless service" during her funeral.

It is worth mentioning that the State Funeral for the UK Queen will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19 at 11 AM (local time), as per Buckingham Palace. In addition to this, big screens will be installed around the nation, which would comprise London's Hyde Park, Sheffield's Cathedral Square, Birmingham's Centenary Square, Carlisle's Bitts Park, Edinburgh's Holyrood Park, as well as Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland, according to the UK government's approach. Moreover, cinema halls throughout the UK are opening their screens to broadcast the funeral ceremony, uniting nearby communities in remembrance.

The State Hearse would transport Her Majesty's casket from Wellington Arch to Windsor, where The Queen will be put to rest.

(Image: AP)