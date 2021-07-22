Prince George's Eighth Birthday Post Has A Sweet Tribute For Late Prince Philip

The eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George is celebrating his eighth birthday today. On this special day, a sweet picture of Prince George was shared by the Duke and the Duchess on their official social media account. The photo was clicked by his mother Kate Middleton. Furthermore, it seems to be a sweet gesture, paying respect to the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Kate Middleton shares a picture of Prince George on his 8th birthday

The picture was clicked by Kate Middleton at the Anmer Hall, the Cambridge family retreat on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Prince George can be seen giving a broad smile and is wearing a navy blue and orange striped polo t-shirt and navy shorts. He is sitting on the top of a car in the countryside.

What caught our attention was a sweet gesture by the Duchess of Cambridge. The picture has a Land Rover in its background, which was the favourite of the late Prince Philip. He also designed the land rover defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle. Even his funeral was carried out in a customised land rover hearse.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April, 2021.

Earlier, the Kensington Palace issued a statement saying that, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his eighth birthday tomorrow." Last year, the duchess shared some new photos of Prince George.

It is not the first time in recent times when people got to see the young prince. He was last seen with his parents attending the Euro 2020 soccer matches in a well-suited attire.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have three children. Along with Prince George who is the eldest, there’s his sister, Princess Charlotte, and their little brother, Prince Louis. They had their first child, Prince George in 2013 at St. Mary's Hospital in London followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015, and their youngest child, Prince Louis in 2018. Prince George is the third in the line to the throne after Prince Charles and Prince William.

(Credits: Instagram)