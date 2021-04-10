Prince Harry And Duchess Meghan Pay Tribute To Prince Philip On The Archewell Website

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 99. The announcement was made by the British monarch on April 9. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to the Duke of Sussex's grandfather Prince Philip. There is no official statement released by the couple regarding their return to Britain to attend the funeral of Harry's grandfather Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation website has been temporarily taken down. The website has been replaced with a message mourning Prince Philip who died on April 9. The website just displays a single message without any link to other pages or any other menu on the website.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburg 1921-2021 YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.

Soon after the death of Prince Philip speculations have started that if Harry might return to Britain for the funeral of his grandfather. and if Meghan who is expecting her second child will also accompany him or not. The couple has not made any statement about attending the funeral publicly. But, if the couple comes to attend the funeral in Britain, this would be their first visit to the UK after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry and Meghan with their son Archie have been living in Los Angeles after they stepped back from royal duties.

On April 9, 2021, while announcing his death, the Royal family said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

