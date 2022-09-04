Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Visit UK For First Time After Queen's Platinum Jubilee

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting the United Kingdom for the first time since attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend events in London and Manchester before flying to Germany to commemorate the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games, according to British media reports.

It is unknown when the pair will arrive in Britain or whether they will pay a visit to the Queen at Balmoral, but it is deemed unlikely that they will bring their children Archie and Lili with them. On September 5, they will go to Manchester for the One Young World meeting, which will bring together young leaders from over 190 countries.

Meghan, an organisation counsellor, will provide the keynote presentation during the opening ceremony. According to One Young World, they will also meet with a group of summit delegates who are doing "excellent work on gender equality." The couple will next travel to Germany for the 'Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go' event on September 6, before returning to the United Kingdom for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, where Harry will deliver a speech.

Harry & Meghan trip to UK will be the first since the Queen's platinum jubilee

Harry and Meghan's journey to the UK will be their first since the Jubilee celebrations in early June, when they attended a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral. Notably, before Meghan and Harry stood down as senior working royals, she stated in the interview with The Cut, which was more than 6,000 words long, that "simply by existing," she and Harry were "upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy."

The tour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coincides with the announcement of a new prime minister and the Queen's request to form a government. For the first time in her reign, the monarch will name a new prime minister at Balmoral. The 96-year-old, who has had mobility concerns, has customarily hosted audiences at Buckingham Palace with outgoing and new premiers. However, Boris Johnson, who is set to quit, and the next Conservative Party leader who will be asked to form a government - either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak - will travel to Balmoral Castle on September 6 for the swearing-in ceremony.

Image: AP