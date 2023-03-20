Prince Harry And Meghan's Charity Organisation Collaborates With Global Boyhood Initiative

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charity organisation have partnered with a group that wants boyhood to be seen as 'fluid', reported UK's Daily Mail. The motive behind this partnership is to destroy the phrase 'boys will be boys'. The partnership is between Prince Harry and Meghan's organisation Archewell, podcast Archetypes and the Global Boyhood Initiative. The initiative has been promoting "gender equity by fostering positive masculinity in boys and men", as per the Daily Mail report. A report, published by the group, named 'The State of UK Boys' suggested that families "can be gender 'factories' by 'enacting gender roles and identities' and that parents can 'gender' their children before they are even born."

The report read, "Parents may begin gendering their children even before birth based on the identification of external genitalia in scans, including through elaborate 'gender reveal' parties and a stream of purchases along gender lines." "While the family is a place of nurturing and support for many children, it can also be where gender and sexuality are regulated and policed," as per the report written by the group.

Archewell and the Global Boyhood Initiative partnership

According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's foundation Archewell, "Labeling someone pigeonholes them and then ripples out to influence norms in communities, workplaces, and society, including equal treatment of genders." The organisation has intended to confront this issue and for which they have collaborated with The Global Boyhood Initiative, which has been focussing on promoting gender quality "equity by fostering positive masculinity in boys and men", as per media reports. Earlier, the Global Boyhood Initiative released a curriculum that has been piloted in London schools that would promote ways in which primary school children should question 'gender norms.' Further, the group has pointed out that the schools have set "the process of (re)producing gender identities, masculinity cultures and heteronormativity and of sustaining gendered violence." The group has also hoped that its modules would be utilised for relationships and sex education classes in schools across the country. The 'gender norms' would be taught to the children, who are aged between seven and 11, in UK schools and how they define elements of their day-to-day lives.