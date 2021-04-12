Prince Harry Arrives Back In UK To Attend Prince Philip's Funeral Sans Meghan Markle

Britain’s Prince Harry has reportedly flown back and arrived in the UK to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17. According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex arrived back home, for the first time since he and his wife Meghan Markle left for California, on a British Airways flight on Sunday. Meghan, on the other hand, was advised not to travel from Lost Angeles because she is heavily pregnant, therefore, she won’t be attending the service.

Prince Harry will quarantine in accordance with coronavirus guidelines so that he can attend the ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle. The Sun reported that under the coronavirus guidelines, only 30 guests will be allowed to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral held at St George’s Chapel, meaning the Queen will have to hand-pick those who will be present at the service. UK PM Borish Johnson and leader of the oppositions Sir Keir Starmer would ordinarily attend such a royal event, however, they won’t be attending in a bid to ensure spaces for members of the Royal family.

Prince Philip’s funeral

Further, according to the media outlet, PM Johnson has already met with ministers, royal representatives and police to discuss plans for the official period of mourning. A place spokesman reportedly said that the royals would be following social distancing rules throughout, meaning starting two metres from people outside their household or support bubble.

Prince Philip, who was officially Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning (local time) and was Britain’s longest-serving consort which is a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Queen and Prince Philip had been married for 73 years. Now, after serving over 20,000 royal engagements, he will be laid to rest on April 17. Further, adhering to Philip’s preference of driving himself without a chauffeur, his coffin will be carried by a Land Rover from Windsor castle to St. George Chapel for the ceremony.

Gun salutes were fired earlier on Saturday across the UK, in Gibraltar, and at sea in memory of the duke, who was a senior figure in the navy before his marriage to Queen Elizabeth. Queues of well-wishers were also observed outside the Buckingham Palace in London, looking to leave flowers at the palace gates. After the sad news was announced by Buckingham Palace, world leaders, including UK PM Boris Johnson and Australian PM Scott Morrison, paid tribute to Prince Philip and sent their “deepest condolences” to her Majesty and all the Royal family members.

(Image: AP)

