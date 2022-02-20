Prince Harry Asks Court To Keep Legal Battle To Reinstate Police Protection Confidential

Prince Harry of England has sought to keep details of his legal battle to reinstate police protection hidden from the public eye. The UK High Court documents assessed by The Mail on Sunday revealed that the Duke of Sussex has urged for a far-reaching confidentiality order to avoid witness statements surrounding the case from being out in the open. However, the British Home Office argued that "there must be sufficient good reason in the wider public interest to justify the departure from open justice that such an order involves," the Daily Mail reported.

It is to mention that the Prince is currently seeking an inquest against Home Office's refusal to permit him personally pay for bodyguards when in the UK. Currently based in the US with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Prince argues that his incumbent private security team does not have adequate jurisdiction outside Britain. The application for the judicial review in the High Court against the decision of the public body came after the Duke faced a security issue in London in 2021. His car was chased by paparazzi after he left a charity event, BBC reported. Notably, the Duke lost his public-funded private security after ditching the royal title in 2020.

Prince Harry seeks to keep lawsuit against govt. hidden

As the proceeding of the suit went about, Prince Harry urged the High Court to consider keeping the details of the hearings confidential. However, later, both sides agreed that some papers would be made public with the UK Home Office saying that they will carry out a "confidentiality exercise" to determine the length of documents to be kept secret. The Home Office argued that the exercise is expected to cause "an unprecedented expenditure of time and resources."

A legal representative of Harry had then said that the suit "against the government" was filed in September in a bid to "challenge the decision-making body's security procedures, in the hope that this could be re-evaluated for the obvious and necessary protection," BBC quoted. The Prince wanted to fund his protection by himself and not depend on tax-payer money, they added. However, the Daily Mail later revealed that Prince Harry had not made an offer to pay for private security until in later correspondence, Home Office lawyers stated, according to the Daily Mail. This led to a massive rebuttal to his initial press-released private statement, which always indicated that he insisted on paying for his own security and not "impose on taxpayer's money."

Prince Harry 'did not want to pay' private security money initially

Court papers, however, stated that since Harry still maintains an "exceptional status", he could be allowed state-funded protection depending on the nature of his visits, judged on a "case-by-case basis." Nevertheless, the Prince argued that although has given up his "role within the institution... (the) profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family." Although, the court documents said, despite intending to change the decision, Prince's initial bid did not mention he would pay anything. "'The offer [to pay] is now advanced in the Claimant's witness statement...but notably was not advanced to RAVEC in June 2021 or in any of the pre-action correspondence which followed." the legal papers said, as per Daily Mail. It also added that his recent offer to pay is "irrelevant" because the "personal protective security by police is not available on a privately financed basis, and RAVEC does not make decisions...on the basis that any financial contribution could be sought or obtained to pay for it."

(Image: AP)