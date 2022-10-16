Prince Harry Attempted To Circumvent Royal Household Over Security Concerns: Report

Prince Harry attempted to circumvent the Royal Household by trying to lobby Number 10 advisor over his apparent security concerns, according to legal papers mentioned in a report by Telegraph. Prince Harry offered to pay for his own security at Sandringham Summit but felt that his concerns were not given 'proper consideration'. Sir Edward Young, Queen Elizabeth's private secretary and Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the privy purse, both promised to get back to his queries but Harry reportedly grew impatient due to their lack of response. He reportedly complained about them.

Prince Harry requested a meeting with Sir Mark Sedwill, who was at that time cabinet secretary and national security advisor to Boris Johnson. After Harry became a privately funded member of the Royal Family, his security detail was withdrawn. Ravec chairman Sir Richard mentioned in a letter to the Queen's private secretary that there was no longer any basis to provide him (Prince Harry) with public funded security.

Harry was unhappy with lack of security arrangements

When Harry visited England in 2021, he was reportedly unhappy with the trimmed down security arrangements made for him. According to the legal papers, he was also surprised that he had to pay for his own security so soon. Prince Harry is reportedly also fighting a legal case against the UK's Home Office, accusing them of not providing proper protection to him and his wife, on their visit to England, after they stepped back from Royal duties. Prince Harry has admitted that he did not make the offer to pay for his own security directly to the Home Office but added that it is immaterial as he made his views clear through the Royal household during the Sandringham summit.

Prince Harry and his wife reportedly had to pay for their own security during One Young World event in Manchester. This information was confirmed by the Greater Manchester Police. When Prince Harry and his wife headed to Dusseldorf, Germany after the event in Manchester, the police in Germany told Harry that he needs to pay for his own security. The German police only provided a small force for crowd control.