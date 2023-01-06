Prince Harry has seemingly left no questions unanswered in his upcoming ghostwritten biography Spare, in which he gave an elaborate account of his first sexual encounter.

According to The Post, which obtained translated pages extracted from the book’s Spanish version, the royal unravelled the scandalous story behind how he lost his virginity to a woman much older than him.

Branding it as an “inglorious episode,” the Duke of Sussex said that he began his sexual dalliances with an “older woman” who “liked horses, quite a lot” and perceived him as a “young stallion.” “[She] treated me not unlike a young stallion,” reads a tawdry line from the book, further revealing that the act occurred “in a grassy field behind a busy pub.” “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace,” it added.

The revelation is just one of many that the royal prince has disclosed in the biography, which is set to hit shelves on January 10. However, rumours about Prince Harry's romantic affairs with an unidentified older woman have been surfacing since long before, especially over the last few weeks.

Elizabeth Hurley denies being the woman in Prince Harry's story

Last month, English actress Elizabeth Hurley dispelled rumours that she was the woman in question, and in the red-headed prince’s life. In a conversation with The Times, Hurley, who is 19 years older than the royal, vehemently said: "Not me. Not guilty. Ha!"

Elsewhere in the book, Prince Harry also recalled the time his elder brother Prince Willliam physically attacked him during a brawl in 2019. According to Prince Harry, the fight erupted when his brother called his wife Meghan Markle “rude, abrasive.” “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” he wrote in the book.