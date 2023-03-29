Explosive documents filed by Prince Harry in a British high court reveal that the United Kingdom's royal family struck a private deal with publishers and withheld information about it from the red-headed prince. Prince Harry claimed that his estranged family made an agreement with British press to never sue them over cases like phone hacking as doing so would “open a can of worms."

In addition to not knowing anything about the deal, the Duke of Sussex has alleged that he was forced to abide by the royal family's stance on the newspaper industry. According to him, the secret agreement between the royals and Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) is titled “the Institution."

“There was in place an agreement between the Institution and NGN that we would not engage, or even discuss, the possibility of bringing claims against NGN until the litigation against it relating to phone hacking was over," he said in the court documents, according to The Guardian.

“The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking and it was made clear to me that the royal family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms."

What is the phone hacking case?

“The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN’s phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation," said Prince Harry, who is one of the several public figures who are suing British media companies like NGN and Associated Newspapers for invading their privacy by hacking their text messages, intercepting voicemails, monitoring landline phones and obtaining records of their card transactions.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, Prince Harry said, “I am bringing this claim because I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence and criminality of Associated." He also said that journalists of the company are "criminals," and it is his "duty" to expose each one of them.