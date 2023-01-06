Prince Harry Says He Killed 25 In Afghanistan When He Served As Apache Helicopter Pilot

Britain’s Prince Harry, in his new upcoming memoir, revealed that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan during his two tours as an Apache helicopter pilot in Britain’s Army Air Corps between 2007-2008 and 2012-2013. In his yet-to-be-published book Spare, a copy of which [in Spanish version] was obtained by Daily Telegraph ahead of the official release on Tuesday, January 10, Duke of Sussex acknowledged that he killed 25 on military duty as a forward air controller. Harry claimed he flew on six missions in Afghanistan, which resulted in “the taking of human lives," adding that he was "neither proud nor ashamed" of his actions.

Harry's admission about killings in Afghanistan comes at a crucial time when Britain's Defense Ministry, earlier last month, announced a statutory judge-led probe into the allegations that the SAS soldiers carried out unlawful killings of civilians during their deployment. British Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace said that the military will open a statutory inquiry into the conduct of the UK's Special Forces soldiers stationed in Kabul between mid-2010 and mid-2013.

“If there are further lessons to learn it is right that we consider those fully to ensure all allegations are handled appropriately and in equal measure,” Wallace said, adding that the MoD will probe the “adequacy” of the response of the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Prince Harry's claims about killings as an attack helicopter pilot during his deployment coincide with the period of the British armed forces' judicial killings that allegedly took place in Kabul.

Britain's Prince Harry mans a machinegun at an observation post close to Forward Operating Base Delhi in Afghanistan. credit: John Stillwell / AP

'I didn’t think of those 25 people as people'

Harry appeared to justify the killings, saying that the 9/11 attack in the United States left him encouraged to eradicate these people, right after he had met with the victims' grieving families. As per the excerpts in the Spanish version of the book transcribed in English, Harry said that he did not think of those whom he had killed as "people", but instead, as "chess pieces" that had been taken off the board.

“When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn’t think of those 25 as people. It was not something that filled me with satisfaction, but I was not ashamed either," he noted. He continued, that those who sympathised with whom he had killed, the “enemy combatants," are the "sympathisers" of the “enemies of humanity". Killing 25 people in Kabul was an "act of vengeance" against the Taliban, he stressed.

"In the era of Apaches and laptops," the 38-year-old said, he was able to come up "with exactness how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number."

Duke of Sussex stressed that in the era of the video cameras, that used to be mounted on the nose of his Apache helicopter, he was able to assess his missions – and determine exactly, with certainty, "how many he had killed." He attributed his bravery in "killing" people in Afghanistan to the Royal armed forces, saying that the military "successfully trained him" to “other” his victims. In the “din and confusion of combat,” he said, he sought only to ensure “baddies” were “eliminated before they could kill goodies."

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, he succeeded his grandfather Prince Philip as the Captain General Royal Marines. In May 2018, he got promoted to the substantive ranks of Lieutenant Commander of the Royal Navy, Major of the British Army, and Squadron Leader of the Royal Air Force. He served as a forward air controller in air raids from 2007 to 2008 and later flew the Apache attack helicopters in 2012 and 2013.

Harry created ripples earlier whilst he was in service, making statements that he was proud of targeting the Taliban fighters from the cockpit of his Apache attack helicopter and that he had rampantly fired on Taliban positions, killing many. “If there are people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we’ll take them out of the game," Harry noted during the time he served as the co-pilot gunner known as the Capt. Wales in the British army. He was involved in the airstrikes on Taliban positions as well as shootings during the foot patrols as the lieutenant in the Blues and Royals regiment "mucking in as one of the lads".

Details about his military deployment was leaked by an Australian magazine and a German newspaper and the head of the army, Gen. Richard Dannatt had, at the time, called press' behaviour as "very disappointing". Harry, then 23, was deployed in the restive Helmand province, the Taliban's stronghold for 10 weeks. An estimated 7,800 British troops were stationed in Afghanistan, according to the British military’s records.