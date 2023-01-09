Prince Harry Claims UK Royals 'failed To Defend' Meghan After Jeremy Clarkson Controversy

Prince Harry has blamed the UK royals for failing to defend the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan in the controversy over Jeremy Clarkson newspaper column, reported BBC. This accusation by Prince Harry came during an ITV interview where he said, the "silence is deafening" about the "horrific" article that was published last month. Further, the Duke of Sussex said, he did not believe comments about his son's skin tone, by an unnamed royal, were racist.

British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson wrote in a UK tabloid newspaper that he hated the former Meghan Markle “on a cellular level” and dreamt of her being paraded naked through British towns “while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” reported The Hill. This column was then criticized by many and was removed from the website on December 19. After which the host of “The Grand Tour” on Amazon, Clarkson said that he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with his critical column about Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, which has attracted a flood of complaints.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, " Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

Prince Harry attacks the UK Royals

While accusing the UK royals of not protecting his wife, Harry described the article as "horrific and hurtful and cruel". Prince Harry further said, "The world is asking for some form of a comment from the monarchy. But the silence is deafening. To put it mildly."

The Duke of Sussex also compared a case that happened at Buckingham Palace between Lady Susan Hussey and Ngozi Fulani, just three weeks earlier, reported BBC. Being a black British charity founder Fulani was being hosted by Camilla, the Queen Consort in an event at Buckingham Palace. She was challenged repeatedly by Lady Hussey about where she was "really from" and Fulani complained about how the exchange had offended her.

A rapid apology from the palace was issued after the controversy and a personal meeting was also arranged immediately. Not only Lady Hussey resigned as a lady of the household but also words like "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" were used in the apology statement, said Prince Harry. Further, he highlighted the difference between the treatment given to Fulani and to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan after the language used about her by Jeremy Clarkson.