Prince Harry Claims 'villain' Camilla Leaked Royal Info To Press To Rehabilitate Her Image

Dropping yet another bomb that could be hard to extinguish for Britain’s Royal Family, estranged Prince Harry made explosive claims about his stepmother Camilla, accusing the Queen Consort of leaking private information to the press in a bid to “rehabilitate” her image, CNN reported.

In a conversation with CBS’ Anderson Cooper, the Duke of Sussex labeled Camilla as “dangerous” as she had been villainized by the British media for wrecking his parents Charles and Diana’s marriage, and so, she had set out on a mission to “rehabilitate her image.”

“That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that,” he said.

The interview also touched upon an excerpt from Harry’s forthcoming memoir ‘Spare’ which shed light on how he was “sacrificed” on Camilla’s “personal P.R. altar.” Elucidating the statement, Prince Harry said: “If you are led to believe, as a member of the family, that being on the front page, having positive headlines, positive stories written about you, is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public, then that’s what you’re gonna do.”

Prince Harry opens up about Royal Family's secrets

In the interview, Prince Harry recalled how he and his brother Prince William had asked King Charles to not get married to Camilla. “We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good and that if he was now with his person, that – surely that’s enough,” he said, adding that eventually, the brother duo agreed and “wanted him to be happy. And we saw how happy he was with her.”

Recently, Prince Harry seems to have gone on a spree of unraveling the secrets of the Royal Family, which continues to remain tight-lipped to the string of claims made by the duke. His interviews with British and US networks ITV and CBS have seen him talk about the demise of his mother, his hatred for the British media, his resentment over how his wife Meghan Markle was treated by the family, and his ultimate walkout from Buckingham Palace.