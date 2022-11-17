Prince Harry 'deeply Offended' As King Charles Wants To Increase Status Of His Siblings

The King of the United Kingdom, Charles III intends to make his sister Princess Anne and his youngest brother Prince Edward the Counsellors of State, increasing their status as members of the royal family. King Charles has reportedly ensured that Prince Harry will never again serve as a stand-in as the monarch. As a result of King Charles' reforms, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex will serve as constitutional representatives when he is away or ill, expanding the pool of "Counsellors of State."

As per The Sun report, one royal expert has since asserted that the Duke of Sussex is "deeply offended" by this action.

While speaking to Sky News Australia, Megyn Kelly remarked on King Charles' most recent action, “Royal experts are saying he's going to be very deeply offended by King Charles's latest move." According to The Sun report, the UK King has officially requested Parliament to appoint two more counsellors of state.

Prince Harry 'shouldn't be offended'

Kelly said, “It's basically about King Charles needing a day off and who's going to [substitute] in for him." Further adding, she said, “Typically it would be the top four adults in the line of succession, which would be him two sons and, I think Princess Beatrice and one other person, in any event, it would be Prince Andrew.”

Highlighting King Charles's remarks, Kelly noted that the king said “Prince Andrew's out and Prince Harry's out, and instead add in my brother and sister who are not in the top four in the line of succession.” Furthermore, she emphasised, “They are active royals, they're in England, and they can do their job when on a day-to-day basis, unlike Harry who's, you know, out there in Montecito with the Duchess of Duplicity.” She pointed, “So he cannot do it, he shouldn't be offended," Express reported.

It is pertinent to mention that in the year 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whom he had married two years before, retired from their positions as senior working royals. The 38-year-old has made his home in the United States with his wife Meghan and his two kids, Archie and Lilibet, after leaving the royal family.

Furthermore, Princess Anne has a reputation for being the most diligent member of the royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s memoir will be published on January 10, 2023. The title of the book is "Spare." As per the publisher Penguin Random House, it was written with "raw, unflinching honesty", according to the Associated Press.

