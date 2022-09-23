Prince Harry 'did Not Snub' King Charles After Meghan 'banned' From Royal Mourning: Report

In the wake of the claims that Prince Harry turned down his father's invitation to dine when he arrived in Scotland, Page Six has reported that UK King Charles III had already headed for his private residence. According to a royal source, Charles and Prince William had already left for the monarch's residence on the estate by the time Harry arrived at Balmoral Castle on September 8. They were not having dinner at Balmoral at all.

According to the Mirror report, after Duchess of Sussex Meghan was barred from attending a royal dinner on the day the Queen passed away, Prince Harry allegedly declined an invitation to the dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral. Sources claimed that the Duke of Sussex insisted that Meghan would join him before king Charles called to say it was "not appropriate".

Notably, Charles thought that bidding Her Majesty farewell should be restricted to the closest members of the Royal family given that Kate, the current Princess of Wales, chose not to attend.

Apart from this, Harry has missed a trip to fly with his brother William, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward due to the dispute, which is reported to have delayed his arrival in Scotland, the Mirror reported.

In response to allegations that his wife, Meghan Markle, was barred from attending a royal family meeting at the palace to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry, reportedly snubbed his father's invitation on Thursday, according to The Sun. The source said that Harry wanted Markle to be with his family the day his 96-year-old grandmother died.

Harry and Meghan attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Despite the fact that there was no dinner snub, Harry and Meghan, who reportedly resigned from their royal duties and responsibilities in the year 2020, had a number of difficulties when paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the UK. Along with uncomfortable encounters with William and his wife, Kate Middleton, the two were invited to a state event for international leaders and foreign leaders last Friday and then were uninvited from it.

Harry, who spent ten years in the military, was initially prohibited from attending the Queen's royal burial in uniform. He was ultimately given permission by Charles to wear the outfit for the vigil. When Harry stepped down from being a member of the royal family, his military titles were taken away.

In the meantime, Harry paid homage to his "granny" and said it was comforting to know she had been reunited with his "grandpa," Prince Philip, in a message posted on his Archewell website. He said, “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen-and in mourning her loss-we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected." "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile", he added.

(Image: AP)