Prince Harry Disappointed After Being Asked To Give Advance Notice Before UK Visit

Prince Harry has said that a month’s notice has to be given before any trip back to the UK due to security reasons.

Saumya joshi
Prince Harry has said that a month’s notice has to be given before any trip back to the UK due to security reasons. According to the Duke of Sussex, he was informed that the Home Office would take the call whether the requested security arrangements were necessary following his decision to step down as a working royal. The royal expressed disappointment over the decision and asked for an example of someone with the same threat assessment as him who were denied security after leaving public duty, according to The Telegraph.


Harry said that whenever he intended to return to the UK, which he has done on a number of occasions, he was told to give a 28-day notice. Even after the request was made, it was up to the Home Office to decide what security was and wasn’t necessary.

Harry's security protocols were compromised? 

While talking about how the UK Royal's Home office has treated him and his family, Harry shared that he was extremely furious "with the department and allegedly demanded to know of anyone else with the same threat assessment that he had, who had received no security after leaving public duty," as per the media reports. Further, he criticised the arrangements made by the Home Office for his family in June 2021 visit to the memorial events for his mum, Diana, as “patchy, disjointed and inadequate”. Notably, the statement by Prince harry comes amid the ongoing dispute with the Duke and Duchess and other royals over the role they would play in the upcoming King’s coronation. The judicial review was won by the Duke against the Home Office’s decision to deny his family automatic security in September 2021, however, the hearing has not been scheduled yet. According to Harry's lawyer, Harry has been very concerned about his "safety and security during future trips to the UK” and he felt that there was no other way out but to take legal  “given the gravity of what is at stake for him and his family”.

