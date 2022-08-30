Prince Harry Feels He 'lost His Dad' Prince Charles After Royal Family Exit, Claims Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Monday claimed that Prince Harry feels he has “lost his father” adding that she was now free to “say anything” as her ongoing rift with the Royal family hit headlines. The Duchess emphasized that she was now “able to tell [her] own story” in a US magazine interview, wherein she claimed that her husband has had a potential fallout with her own father Prince Charles. Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process, it doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision," she told The Cut, speaking of the controversy about the leaked letter to her father.

Duke feeling like he had 'lost his dad'

When asked that her speaking out bravely will be interpreted differently by her Royal in-laws, Markle stressed that she is taking “a lot of effort” to forgive them and her own estranged family, referring to her father. “I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything," she said in the interview, adding that she was “still healing” from her experiences.

“I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking. I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to," Meghan Markle said, according to the British newspaper Telegraph.

The Duchess of Sussex emphasized that the Duke has been feeling like he had “lost my dad”, as she also compared the moral breakdown with her own relationship with Thomas Markle, her father. “It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision," said Markle. During the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Harry admitted that he felt “let down” by his dad as the latter stopped answering his calls.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend the memorial service for his grandfather Prince Philip that was held on March 29 this year. The decision of Prince Harry had also likely upset British Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expected to stay in California while their family members attended the memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London. This came around the time Prince Harry had been pursuing a legal battle with the UK Home Office over security arrangements in Britain.