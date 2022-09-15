Queen Elizabeth's coffin recently arrived at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace and a service was held for the Queen by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The service was attended by King Charles, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royal members. While thousands of people gathered outside the Hall to pay respect to the Queen, there were many inside the Hall who got emotional during the service one of which was prince Harry who couldn't hold his tears during the service.

Prince Harry gets teary-eyed during Queen’s coffin service

As per AP, Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Edward among other Royal Family members mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth at her coffin service. In the middle of the service, Prince Harry was spotted wiping his tears and controlling his emotions as he paid tribute to his late grandmother. On the other hand, even Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and others were seen mourning the demise of the late British Monarch.

Queen Elizabeth's State funeral

The state funeral is set to be held at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022 at 11 a.m. (local time), as per Buckingham Palace. According to ITV, members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla along with Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will attend the state funeral with their respective partners. Even Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside the Queen’s other grandkids will be among the attendees. On the other hand, around 500 dignitaries from all around the world are expected to fly to London to pay their respect to the late British Monarch. Meanwhile, invitations were sent to US president Joe Biden along with other heads of state of countries.

