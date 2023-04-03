Prince Harry Holds Onto Frogmore Cottage During UK Visit Despite Eviction Notice

An eviction notice from King Charles himself did not stop Prince Harry from heading to his former UK residence when he appeared in a London court on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday of last week over a phone-hacking case against Associated Newspapers Limited, which owns the Daily Mail, Mail Online and Mail on Sunday.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his visit to the United Kingdom last week, possibly to manage his belongings and decide the items that need to be shipped to the Montecito residence he shares with his wife Meghan Markle in the United States.

His stay at the royal cottage marks the first time that he has visited the five-bedroom property since his father requested him to vacate it. The eviction notice, which came sometime at the beginning of the year, came on the heels of the release of 'Spare', an explosive memoir by the prince.

According to royal commentator RS Locke, Prince Harry and Meghan were asked to give up their final foothold in the UK “within days of the book’s release". “Evicting the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage is transparently punitive and King Charles wanted the couple and the public to know it," Locke added.

Frogmore Cottage eviction leaves Harry, Meghan 'stunned'

Located in Windsor's Home Park, Frogmore Cottage was presented to Prince Harry and Meghan as a gift by deceased Queen Elizabeth II shortly after the duo tied the knot in 2018. At the start of this year, King Charles asked the Sussexes to vacate the property, which left the duo "stunned".

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the pair said. As a result, the property was offered to Prince Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York, after he was asked to vacate his Royal Lodge home. It is unclear if he has accepted the offer yet.