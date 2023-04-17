Prince Harry Holds 'peace Talks' With King Charles But Ignores Brother William: Reports

The Duke of Sussex, Harry had held “peace talks” with his father, King Charles III, before confirming his presence at next month’s coronation, reported UK based tabloid The Independent. Both, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be officially crowned on 6 May. Prince Harry has had a troubled relationship with his father in the recent year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California. On April 12, Prince Harry confirmed his presence at the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, said Buckingham Palace, setting aside months of speculation about his presence. However,

Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would not be coming to the UK instead she will stay back in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, said the palace.

Harry to attend his father's coronation

Things have settled down for the occasion at Buckingham Palace as Prince Harry agreed to participate in the royal event without the Duchess of Sussex. There has been no statement by the couple on the decision of Meghan who has decided to not attend the royal ceremony with their children. The palace confirmation came after weeks of reports noting that Charles’ office has been in touch with Harry about the event, as per the AP. After Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare was published in January, there has been increasing speculation as to whether their father-son relationship had any chance of improving.

According to one of the friends of the Sussexes, Harry reached out to Charles ahead of confirming his attendance at next month’s coronation, reported The Independent. Another friend of the couple shared that there had been some “positive conversations” between the father and son, reported the Telegraph. Reports have emerged that Harry didn't reach out to his elder brother, William, Prince of Wales, as part of this reconciliation. Notably, the relationship between the two royal brothers has been shared in detail in Harry's Spare, which gives insight into the tense relationship. In the book written by Prince Harry, he alleged that William assaulted him in his home ahead of his wedding.