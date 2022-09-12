Prince Harry Makes First Public Remarks On Queen's Death After Reunion With William & Kate

Days after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry on Monday made his first public remarks as United Kingdom readies for a final goodbye to the longest-serving monarch. The statement follows the royal union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Prince William and Kate Middleton - Prince and Princess of Wales. In his first official remarks, Prince Harry, the grandson of the Queen, described her as a "guiding compass" and lauded her unwavering elegance and dignity.

The personal statement by the Duke of Sussex was posted on the Archwell website, where Prince Harry expressed his love for the Queen and said that he cherished their times together.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many, in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected," the statement read.

Prince Harry hails Queen for her commitment to service

Prince Harry further added, "Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: "Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings."

He also hailed the Queen for her commitment to service and her sound advice. "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace," Prince Harry noted.

Harry and Meghan joined Prince and Princess of Wales in mourning Queen

It is pertinent to mention here that Harry relocated to the United States two years ago after resigning as a senior royal. However, he and Meghan met mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, joining his brother Prince William and his wife Middleton. Earlier on Friday, King, Charles III also mentioned his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle during his first speech after the demise of the Queen. "I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," Charles expressed.

Given that Harry and Meghan have openly revealed their ongoing conflict within the royal family, many were surprised to hear their names mentioned by Charles during his speech. Since then, it was speculated that Prince Harry and Markle might return to the royal family, ending their animosity. Earlier in 2021, Harry expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of support given to him and his wife by the members of the royal family, including his father.

Image: AP