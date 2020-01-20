'Had No Other Option': Prince Harry Issues First Statement After Stepping Down As A Royal

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made his first public statement since Buckingham Palace announced he and his wife, Meghan, would give up their royal titles. The Buckingham Palace on Saturday issued a formal statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties.

As per international media, Harry expressed his utmost sadness, stating it was a difficult decision to make. He further explained that after months of discussion with his wife, Meghan Markle, he felt as if he had no other option.

Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude to the Queen and the rest of his family for their support. He said he would continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities, and military communities which are so important to him. During his speech at a charity event, Harry asserted the decision as being at least in part because of press scrutiny, saying the media is a powerful force.

READ: Harry & Meghan will no longer use 'royal highness' titles: Buckingham Palace

READ: Exit Royal Family, Enter Netflix? Streaming giant wants to work with Harry & Meghan

Harry & Meghan will no longer use HRH titles: Buckingham Palace

The Buckingham Palace on Saturday issued a formal statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties. The statement said that the Sussexes will no longer formally represent The Queen. It further mentioned that they will not be using their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

The Statement read as follows, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

READ: Megxit triggers UK 'Game Of Thrones': Here's where ex-Royals Harry & Meghan stand now

READ: Prince Harry, Meghan sign up to exit deal; give up royal titles

(Image Credits: AP)