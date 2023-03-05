'You Were Doing What You Were Sent To Do': Prince Harry Makes New Claim About Afghan War

Britain's Prince Harry on Saturday made new claims about his Afghanistan deployment, saying that many British soldiers "did not agree with the war." In an interview with Dr Gabor Mate, Prince Harry claimed that some of the British soldiers were not supportive of UK's military efforts in Kabul. Harry also said that he, like many other British soldiers, did not align with the West about the conflict that left the Central Asian country destroyed.

'You do what you’re told to do': Prince Harry

Prince Harry, in earlier interviews, following the release of his memoir Spare relayed his experiences during the four tours he took to Afghanistan. The Prince who stepped away from his Royal duties acknowledged that there are "parts of service [in Afghanistan] that haunt us [British soldiers]". "So there was a lot of us that didn’t necessarily agree or disagree, but you were doing what you were trained to do, you were doing what you were sent to do," Harry said in the interview.

"One of the reasons why so many people in the United Kingdom were not supportive of our troops was because they assumed that everybody that was serving was for the war. But no, once you sign up, you do what you’re told to do," said son of UK's King Charles III.

Harry had previously spoken about his experiences in the conflict zone, saying that "there's truly no right or wrong way to try and navigate these feelings, but I know from my own healing journey that silence has been the least effective remedy." Harry had been openly vocal about reconciling with the trauma and pain of the war. "Expressing and detailing my experience is how I chose to deal with it, in the hopes it would help others," he had noted. During his stint in the British Army, Harry admitted that he was "the best soldier I was trained to be."

Harry had served nearly ten years in Afghanistan beginning in 2007 and 2008, and later going back to combat in 2012 and 2013. In his book, Harry touted that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters during his two tours as an Apache helicopter pilot. Harry had attracted widespread backlash for revealing sensitive military information about Royal Armed Forces' overseas military operation. Duke of Sussex shattered the values ​​of the Royal armed forces by claiming in public that he killed 25 while deployed in Britain’s Army Air Corps in Afghanistan, a former senior British military adviser, Major General Chip Chapman told Times Radio. Prince of UK had stressed that his "body count" which was 25, is "not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me." Taliban leader Anas Haqqani reacted sharply to Harry's claims saying that those he killed were not "chess pieces" but humans.