Prince Harry Marks 39th Birthday With No Wishes From King Charles And Other Royals

Prince Harry received radio silence as a birthday gift from his estranged family as he turned 39 on Friday. None of the official social media handles of the British royal family has shared any birthday greetings for King Charles III's younger one so far, hinting that the rift between them continues to widen.

This isn't the first time that the birthday boy has been snubbed. On September 15, 2022, the family opted to share an image of King Charles and Queen Camilla greeting mourners after the passing of Queen Elizabeth. It did not pen any note for the Duke of Sussex that day.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have a lot in common, including the dearth of birthday greetings. Earlier this year in August, the royal family maintained a similar radio silence when the Duchess turned 42. The family also kept mum on the birthdays of the pair's children Archie and Lillibet, who turned a year older in May and June, respectively.

Prince Harry celebrates birthday in Germany

Nonetheless, celebrations continue for the Sussexes. Prince Harry and Meghan are currently attending the Invictus Games in the German city of Dusseldorf. According to The Independent, they also enjoyed a birthday meal at a popular brewery in the city on Thursday. The fancy meal included sausage, bratwurst, schnitzel, and mashed potato. As he turned 39, the prince blew out the candles on a white chocolate cake at the restaurant.

The duo's sour ties with the royals come after they made a series of bombshell claims and revelations public. From an interview with Oprah Winfrey to a Netflix documentary, the Sussexes burned several bridges shortly after stepping down as senior members of Buckingham Palace. The final blow was Prince Harry's ghostwritten memoir 'Spare' which made a string of accusations against his family. Since leaving the palace, the couple has resided in an opulent neighbourhood in California, United States, with their children.