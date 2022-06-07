Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop Official Picture Of Daughter Lilibet On Her 1st Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially released a new photo of their daughter Lilibet post celebrating her first birthday on Saturday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in the UK. Ever since the royal couple moved to the United States, they have been able to build themselves a more private life. The couple stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in the early 2020s.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share the first official picture of Lilibet

On Tuesday, Harry and Meghan’s old friend Misan Harriman shared an adorable picture of the couple's daughter Lilibet. The pic sees her sitting on green grass wearing a cute smile on her face as she was seen wearing a powder blue dress and a matching floral accessory. The second pic features Harriman's wife and kids posing for a picture with Meghan and Lilibet. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around."

As per CNN, Lilibet's birthday cake was made by the same baker who made Duke and Duchess's wedding cake in 2018.

The spokesperson for the family stated that the couple (Harry and Meghan) "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, adding that they were "amazed to learn" that donations in her honour for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) amounted to more than $100,000. As per Page Six, a Sussex family representative said the gathering was a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" for "close friends and family."

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne

Harry and Meghan had travelled to the UK to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The couple made their first public appearance at the royal event in more than two years after stepping down from royal duties. It was then that Queen saw her granddaughter Lilibet for the first time during her platinum jubilee celebrations.

Lilibet is named after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II which was announced through a statement reading, “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet".

Image: Instagram/@meghanmarkle_official