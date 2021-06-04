Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Be Invited To Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Won’t Be 'iced Out'

With Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubliee nearing, all eyes have once again turned to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and whether the couple would be invited to commemorate the occasion. As per royal sources, there is no question on the couple not being invited and they will not be 'iced out' of the celebrations of Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

"Of course they’re invited, it’s a family event!" An insider told Page Six hinting that the Royal Family wanted to mend bridges with the estranged couple.

The insider added that Queen Elizabeth II "absolutely" plans on inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with several hoping for the ice to be thawed with the birth of the Sussexes’ new baby girl any time soon. "So much can happen in a year," another source told PageSix saying that the family was looking forward to meeting the latest edition of the family.

Prince Harry misses Queen's 95th birthday

Speculations on whether the couple would attend Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubliee come after the alleged cold treatment that Prince Harry met with during his last visit to the UK to attend his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral. The Duke of Sussex allegedly returned without having any one-on-one chat with his brother or father, Prince Charles with a mediator of the Firm always present.

After the alleged cold treatment, Prince Harry decided to not stay back for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday due a few days after the funeral. This was the UK monarch’s first birthday after the demise of her husband. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle could not attend Prince Philip's funeral as she is pregnant with the couple's second child.

Things had turned sour between the family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey where they opened up on their decisions to step down from their Royal duties. Here the two shed some light on the working of the Royal Firm and leveled a series of allegations including hinting towards racism in the family, which caused a massive uproar.