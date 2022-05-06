Prince Harry, Meghan to attend Queen’s jubilee in June with kids

London, May 6 (PTI) Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will be attending the platinum jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II with both their children, Archie and Lilibet, a spokesperson for the couple said on Friday.

Harry, the 96-year-old monarch’s grandson and sixth in line to the British throne, is no longer a frontline royal after he relocated to the US.

There has been some speculation over whether the couple will be invited for the celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70 years of reign.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," said a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It comes as Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple, however, will not join the rest of the frontline royals on the balcony for the traditional Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

The Queen’s younger son, Prince Andrew – the Duke of York, who was stripped of his military titles due to sex scandal allegations which have since been settled out of court, will also not be present at the balcony.

According to reports, the Queen decided the group will be limited to "working royals" who carry out official royal duties and their children.

The monarch will be accompanied for the June 2 ceremony on the palace balcony by "members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a palace source told the BBC.

Those on the balcony, along with the Queen, will include her eldest son and heir Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall – Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – William and Kate, and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The group will also include the Queen's other children and their families including Earl and Countess of Wessex – Edward and Sophie, and their children and the Princess Royal Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

The Queen, who has age-related mobility problems, has had to pull out of a number of recent events and there have been questions about how much she will be able to participate in platinum jubilee related events, over a long weekend of June 2-5. PTI AK CPS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)