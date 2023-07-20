Prince Harry, Meghan Tried To Board Air Force One. The White House Royally Rebuffed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed in their attempts to hitch a pleasant ride back home on the Air Force last September after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. According to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the pair wanted to tag along with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill, but the request was instantaneously squashed by the White House in fear of optics.

“It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King,” one source familiar with the matter said while referring to King Charles III. The request, which was deemed a “non-starter" by the White House, was made during the time that the Bidens had used the presidential aircraft to attend the funeral and a reception in the United Kingdom.

The reception was hosted by King Charles for global leaders and foreign royalty on September 19. The Sussexes also gained an invitation to it, only to be later “uninvited” and informed that the event was only for working royals. Back then, the duo, which had already stepped down from royal duties long ago, were coincidentally in the UK for charity-based commitments.

No seat for the Sussexes?

When the Queen's health deteriorated and members of the royal family were informed, the couple made it hours after other royals had arrived together on a plane. The red-headed prince also made a mention of the incident in one of his interviews. He claimed that he was not invited to board his family’s private jet after finding out that his grandmother was on her deathbed.

The revelation about a rejected ticket to the Air Force One comes during a tough time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently lost their $20 million contract with music and podcast streaming service Spotify. “The word is that they think they’ve been really unlucky,” one source living in Los Angeles told The Mail.