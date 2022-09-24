Prince Harry Repairing Ties With Royal Family Was Queen Elizabeth's 'dearest Wishes'; Read

The 70-year-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II came to an end with her passing away on September 8 at the age of 96. The late monarch, who shared a close bond with her grandson Prince Harry, always hoped for him to sort out his differences with the Royal Family. Talking to People, Royal author Robert Hardman said it was the Queen's 'dearest wishes' for Harry to reconcile with his father King Charles III and older brother Prince William.

Prince Harry making amends with Royal Family was Queen's 'dearest wishes'

Hardman, the author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, shared that "the Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her." He added, "I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that they patch things up.”

Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids, has maintained a distance from the Family ever since they announced in January 2020 that they will no longer be working Royals. They eventually settled in Montecito, Calif.

It's also known that King Charles III and Camilla are hoping that Prince Harry and Prince William reconcile for the sake of the new reign. A source close to King told People, "You'd think that all members of the family would unite and support the King, especially. Perhaps some wounds can be healed in the process. She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn't hold grudges. Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy."

Harry and Meghan Markle publicly spoke about their differences with the Royal Family in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. While Harry criticised the way he was raised by his father, Markle claimed she thought of committing suicide while being pregnant with son Archie due to the pressures of being a Royal.

(IMAGE: AP)