Prince Harry Returns To UK, Was Caught Between Airport Car Chase: Report

Prince Harry, who has returned to the UK for the unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue, was caught in an airport car chase that caused the shutdown of two runways when his flight from Los Angeles to London took off. Just this week, The Duke of Sussex returned from the United States where he is living with his wife Meghan and two children Archie and Lilibet. In the UK, Prince Harry will be attending the unveiling of a statue of Princess of Wales to mark what could have been her 60th birthday.

As per the Mail Online report, Prince Harry had arrived in a chauffeur-driven car at LAX International Airport on the morning of June 24 (local time). However, reportedly, around that same time, a car was being pursued by the police. The report has stated that a male driver broke through a fence at the FedEx cargo facility and then drove west on an airfield road. The driver is said to have been taken into custody without any injuries and the airport police confirmed that an investigation has been launched. Till now, it is not believed that the incident was linked to any departing flights.

Prince Harry to reunite with brother Prince William

Prince Harry will be reuniting with brother Prince William after the duo last met during the funeral processions of the UK’s longest-serving consort Prince Philip in April. The unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue is said to be an emotional event with a ceremony that will take place at Kensington Palace on July 10, her 60th birthday. Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has publicly deteriorated since Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for an hours-long interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey.

Reports have stated that despite the tumultuous relationship between the brothers, both of them are expected to walk together to unveil the statue before giving out separate speeches at the ceremony. William’s wife, Kate will also be at the event. Simone Simmons, the late princess’s trusted psychic and friend recently revealed that the siblings, Harry and William had promised their mother to keep her wishes.

In an updated edition of royal historian Robert Lacey’s book ‘Battle of Brothers’, Simmons has said that Princess Diana who passed away in 1997 told her children with former husband Prince Charles, “You must promise me that you will always be each other's best friends...And never let anyone come between you." Lacey has also written, “Both boys promised they would keep to that, Simmons remembers. They high-fived each other and gave their mother a big cuddle. Anybody would have melted at the sight. Then they went out to play soccer.”

IMAGE: AP