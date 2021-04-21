Prince Harry Returns To US After Prince Philip's Funeral, Skips Queen's 95th Birthday

Prince Harry has reportedly returned to California, United States to reunite with pregnant wife Meghan and son Archie after attending his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral processions in the UK without staying in England for grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday. While it was the UK monarch’s first birthday after the sudden death of her husband who was officially known as Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry returned to his home after spending the last week in the UK and facing the royal family for the first time since the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Several British media outlets including OK! reported that Prince Harry is believed to have flown to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on an American Airlines flight at 1:30 PM (local time) and left the private terminal on April 20. Photographs obtained by MailOnline also show Cadillac Escalade of Duke of Sussex, who left the royal family completely only this year, pulling up to the Montecito home that he presently shares with Meghan and Archie around two and a half hours later.

Prince Harry’s return to the US implies that he missed out on Queen’s birthday which is being celebrated by the royal family privately on Wednesday. Queen’s this birthday falls within the 12-day mourning period of the family following the demise of Prince Philip on April 9 who was laid to rest in London on April 17. Initially, it was expected that Prince Harry, who was in the UK since April 11 would extend his trip to England to stay for his grandmother’s birthday.

Queen’s message on her birthday

Even though initially media reports stated that the Royal Family would refrain from posting any portrait on Queen’s birthday as it does for any special occasion, on April 21, the official social media account released UK monarch’s smiling picture. Moreover, Queen’s official statement was also posted on social media in which she described the “great sadness” suffered by her entire family after the loss of Duke of Edinburgh.

“I have on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate. While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continued to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,” she added.

Image credits: AP