Prince Harry returned to talking about his time in the British military, a topic that has landed him in controversy in the past. In a recent conversation with "trauma expert" Dr Gabor Mate, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his fellow servicemen were not “necessarily” in favour of the military operations that were being carried out in Afghanistan.

Dispelling a popular notion, he said: “One of the reasons why so many people in the United Kingdom were not supportive of our troops was because they assumed that everybody that was serving was for the war." “But no, once you sign up, you do what you’re told to do. So there was a lot of us that didn’t necessarily agree or disagree, but you were doing what you were trained to do, you were doing what you were sent to do," he added.

The prince's remarks come after he faced backlash over his claim that he had eliminated 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan. In his royal memoir 'Spare', he mentioned that he was a gunner in an Apache chopper during his second stint in the country in 2012.

Ben Wallace criticizes Prince Harry's remarks on killing Taliban fighters

Prince Harry's remarks were slammed by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who told British radio station LBC in February that boasting about one's tally as a soldier is a major disrespect to the military. “Every veteran makes their own choices about what they want to talk about,” but “the armed forces are not about a tally," he said, adding that “boasting about tallies, or talking about tallies … distorts the fact that the army is a team game."

Prince Harry's latest comments were part of a long "intimate" sit-down conversation that he had with Mate. The session was live-streamed and touched upon various facets of the prince's life, such as his mother Princess Diana's death, his rift with the royal family, and his journey to getting therapy after years of trauma.