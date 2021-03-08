Prince Harry Says Family Cut Him Off Financially And His Father 'stopped Taking Calls'

UK's Royal Prince Harry on Sunday told Oprah Winfrey in his most awaited interview that aired on American TV station CBS, that he never blindsided the Queen, as rumours had it. But his father Prince Charles had “literally” cut him off, and "stopped answering [his] calls.” Harry was speaking about the time when he and his wife Meghan Markle announced their dismissal from the Royal Family, giving up their titles, and patronages and stepping out of the monarchy to start a new life in the United States. “My grandmother had been welcoming throughout,” The Duke of Sussex said, adding that it made him respect her, but in reference to the kind of a relationship that he shared with his dad, Harry alleged that he felt “really let down”.

“He's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. I will always love him but there's a lot of hurts that's happened," The Duke of Sussex said, additionally making a shocking statement that his father had cut him off from the finance, leaving him to struggle. In the sensational remarks that followed, Harry attributed his survival to his late mother Princess Diana’s inheritance, accusing the Royals of keeping him ‘trapped’ until he met his wife. When questioned by Oprah if his father, Prince Charles would have acted in a similar capacity had it not been for his Black American wife Meghan, The Duke responded ‘No’ in a LIVE interview segment.

Read: Meghan Markle Gets Support From Gayle King Amid Recent Bullying Accusations

Read: Where To Watch Oprah's Interview With Meghan And Harry? Find Out

[This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Credit: AP]

Not on speaking terms

“I was trapped. I didn't see a way out. You know, I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped,” British Prince Harry said, making allegations against the British royals about manipulation. “But the moment that I met Meg, and then our worlds sort of collided in the most amazing of ways. [I was] trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are,” he said, without mentioning the names of the said ‘trapped’ royals in particular at first. Later, he said: “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.” He elaborated that his father and he were not on speaking terms anymore. “'There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down,” the former Royal added.

Read: 'No Place For Racism In Our Society': UK's Children Minister Reacts To Meghan's Interview

Read: Serena Williams Has Passionate Defence For Meghan Markle, Lashes Out At New-age Journalism