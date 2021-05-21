Prince Harry Says He 'met With Total Silence' When Asked Royal Family To Help Wife Meghan

In his mental-health docuseries, Prince Harry said that he received “total silence” from the royal family when his wife Meghan Markle struggled with racist treatment from the British media. In the documentary, ‘The Me You Can’t See’, the Duke of Sussex spoke about how the press and social media trolls affected Meghan’s mental health during her time as a working royal. He referred to racist newspaper headlines written about the duchess and said that flashing camera made his “blood boil” but he also felt “completely helpless”.

In the second episode of the docuseries, Prince Harry said, “Within the first eight days of our relationship being made public was when they said, 'Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton' and that her 'exotic DNA will be thickening the royal blood”.

He added the cameras made his “blood boil” and reminded him of how his late mother Princess Diana was treated by the press. “I felt completely helpless. I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work, we did everything we possibly could to stay there doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling,” Prince Harry said.

The second episode of the series shows a video clip of Meghan and Prince Harry at a charity event at London’s Royal Albert Hall in early 2019 when the duchess was six months pregnant with their son Archie. The Duke revealed that before they attended the event, Meghan shared with him the “suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life”. He said that the only thing that stopped her from seeing it through was “how unfair it would be on me after everything that happened to my mom, and now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her”.

Prince Harry reveals ‘biggest reason’ to step down

Further, he went on to say that he was “ashamed” to go to his family for help at the time because he knew he wasn’t going to get from his family what he needed. Further, Prince Harry said that he did not want his son Archie to possibly feel the same emotions as the ones he had during his royal life. He revealed that Archie was the “biggest reason” to step down as senior working royals.

“I then had a son, who I would far rather be solely focused on, rather than every time I look in his eyes wondering whether my wife is going to end up like my mother and I'm going to have to look after him myself," he said.

"That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped, and feeling controlled through fear. Both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. Certainly, now I will never be bullied into silence,” Prince Harry added.

(Image: AP)



