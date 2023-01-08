Prince Harry Says He Only Cried Once After His Mother Diana's Death

In a new interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, Prince Harry has revealed that he only cried once after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. In the interview, which is set to be broadcast on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex recalls how he and his brother, Prince William, were unable to show any emotion as they met mourners in public following Diana's death, as per a report from BBC. He stated that he cried at her burial, and admits to feeling "some guilt" as he walked among the crowds of people who had left flowers outside Kensington Palace.

The theme of Princess Diana's absence in Prince Harry's life is a recurring one in his forthcoming autobiography, "Spare," which is set to be published on January 10. However, extracts from the book have been leaked after copies were sold early in Spain. In the book, Prince Harry writes about the difficulty he faced in being unable to cry in public at his mother's funeral, as well as the emotional turmoil he experienced as he walked behind her coffin. He also writes about seeking closure by visiting the road tunnel in Paris where Diana died, and about the lack of support he received from his father, King Charles, upon learning of her death. He says his father did not hug him when he broke the news of Diana's death to his father Charles.

Harry has faced criticism for writing the book

Prince Harry's interview and his forthcoming autobiography offer a rare glimpse into the personal struggles he has faced following the death of his mother. The public outpouring of grief that followed Diana's death was unprecedented, and the young princes were thrust into the public eye at a time when they were still grieving. Noted British-American author Christopher Hitchens called the public outpouring after Diana's death "pathetic". It is clear from Harry's words that the experience was a difficult one, and that the weight of expectation to maintain a stoic public persona was a heavy burden to bear. Prince Harry, however, has also faced criticism as some people feel he is intentionally trying to damage the British Royal family. Some in his home country feel he wrote the book to attract attention.