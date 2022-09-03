Prince Harry Says He Regrets His Last Call With Mom Princess Diana; Here's Why

Prince Harry often talks about his late mother Princess Diana and how he misses her. The Duke of Sussex was just a teenager when Princess Diana passed away in a car crash in 1997. Prince Harry has also mentioned how the loss of his mother impacted his life and revealed that he regrets his last conversation with her.

In a 2017 documentary, Prince Harry opened up about his last phone call with his late mother and mentioned that he regrets that the conversation was very short. Prince Harry and Prince William were holidaying with their father Prince Charles and the rest of the royal family in Balmoral, Scottland, in 1997. It was during their holiday when they heard about Princess Diana's accident that took her life.

Prince Harry discloses details of his last call with mother Diana

In the documentary, Diana, Our Mother, Prince Harry revealed his last conversation with his mother. He mentioned how he talked to the late princess over a phone call and was eager to end it quickly so he could go out and play. He revealed that he cannot remember what he told his mother but would regret disconnecting the call soon for the rest of his life. Prince Harry also added if he had known it was the last time he was talking to his mother, he would have said a lot more.

Prince Harry said, "I can't really, necessarily, remember what I said. But all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. And if I'd known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother – the things I would have said to her."

Prince Harry wishes his children could have met their grandmother

As per a report by Sky News, Prince Harry addressed a dinner for Sentebale, the HIV charity he co-founded. During his address, the Duke Of Sussex said that he wishes his children - Archie and Lilibest - had met their grandmother, Princess Diana. He also added that he hopes to make his late mother proud every day.

Image: AP