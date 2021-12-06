Prince Harry Says He 'severed Ties' With Saudi Billionaire In 'cash Of Honours' Scandal

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry claims that he has cut relations with the Saudi billionaire because of the 'cash for honours' incident. A spokesman for Prince Harry released a statement saying that six years ago, the Duke of Sussex expressed concern about Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, the Saudi billionaire who contributed money to Prince Charles' foundation in exchange for knighthood and residency in the UK, as per the reports of Daily Mail. In the cash-for-honours controversy, Prince Charles' closest assistant Michael Fawcett did collaborate with Mahfouz.

Following a £50,000 payment to Bin Mahfouz's charity in 2013, Prince Harry agreed to visit him in 2013 and announced that he would give millions more, according to the Sunday Times. It was also said that they met again at a pub in Chelsea, west London, where they discussed the duke's charity Sentebale before meeting again at Clarence House. However, Prince Harry has refuted the claim, stating that he terminated relations with Dr Bin Mahfouz in 2015 due to concerns over his objectives.

According to a statement by the spokesperson, in 2015, the duke and his advisers, as well as his non-profit Sentebale, broke connections with Mahfouz and his allies and no longer took donations to Sentebale, according to Daily Mail. It further stated that nearly eight years ago, the duke had one arranged encounter with Mahfouz.

Prince Charles, on the other hand, met with Bin Mahfouz several times in England, Scotland, and Saudi Arabia, and received millions in donations as a result. In 2016, during a private ceremony at Clarence House, Mahfouz was awarded the CBE, which is one of the highest-ranking Orders of the British Empire award, by Charles, according to Daily Mail. Scotland Yard is currently investigating evidence of a breach of the Honours Act, and Charles has stated that he is willing to meet with detectives. Clarence House stated that Charles had no awareness of the pay for honours affair.

Evidence of Fawcett's communications and coordination

The independent investigation discovered evidence of Charles's assistant Fawcett's communications and coordination regarding honorary nominations for a donor between 2014 and 2018. Fawcett and another unnamed senior employee were involved in directing a transfer of cash from the Mahfouz Foundation, which was formed by bin Mahfouz, to the Children and the Arts Foundation (CATA), which is now semi-defunct, according to Daily Mail.

Image: AP