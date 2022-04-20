Prince Harry Shares Details From Private Meeting With Queen Elizabeth; 'It Was Great..'

Prince Harry on Tuesday shared the most awaited details from his private meeting with Queen Elizabeth II last week. “It was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could,” said the Duke of Sussex. Harry held the first face-to-face meeting with the Queen of Britain after he and wife Meghan Markle resigned from their Royal duties in February 2021.

In an interview with the BBC, Harry revealed that his meeting with Queen Elizabeth, his grandmother, focused on his recent trip to the Netherlands and the 2022 Invictus Games. He then added that it was “great” to meet with the monarch who would be celebrating her 96th birthday on April 21 this year.

“She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I’ve already passed on to most of them so it was great to see her,” Harry said, referring to the upcoming Invictus Games started by Harry in 2014.

Both Harry and Meghan paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle as they made a pit stop while their trip to the Netherlands, Markle's spokesperson said in a statement. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, had not gone back to Europe since March 2020 after she and Prince Harry, 37, had their final round of royal engagements and shortly dissociated with the Royal Family.

Harry travelled to the UK to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 but Meghan, pregnant with their second child, stayed back in the United States. In 2021, despite the controversies surrounding his relationship with the Royal family, Harry went to unveil the statue of his late mother Princess Diana alongside his older brother Prince William.

Both Harry and Meghan could attend the fifth Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague that have been delayed by over 2 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were spotted watching the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge and Harry participated in the obstacle course, and the couple also went on the track trip on kiddie cars.

Queen misses Easter celebrations due to mobility issues

For the first time in more than 50 years, Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17. Elizabeth who is also the head of the Church of England, has been suffering from mobility issues, although the exact reason for her absence was not revealed by the source. This would be the second event in line that the Queen would be missing. On April 14, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall represented the queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St. George's Chapel for the first time since 1970. She did not attend the Commonwealth Day Service on March 14 either.