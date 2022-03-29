Prince Harry To Not Attend Prince Philip's Memorial Service At Westminster Abbey: Report

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not be attending the memorial service for his grandfather Prince Philip on March 29. The decision of Prince Harry will likely make Queen Elizabeth II "very upset," The DailyMail reported citing royal experts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to stay in California while their family members will attend the memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Prince Harry has taken the decision amid the legal battle with the UK Home Office over security arrangements in Britain. The UK Home Office had told the Duke of Sussex that he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protection that he was offered before stepping back from royal responsibilities, despite Harry agreeing to pay for it himself, as per the DailyMail report. A legal representative of Prince Harry had previously said that he wants to bring his children from the US but is "unable to return to his home" as it is "too dangerous," as per the news report.

Prince Harry's legal battle with UK Home Office

Prince Harry filed a case against Britain's Home Office over police protection and stressed that he does not feel safe visiting the UK without it. Notably, Prince Harry had last visited UK to unveil the statue of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales on July 1. It is to mention here that Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99. Prince Harry travelled to the UK to attend his funeral while, his wife Meghan Markle who was pregnant at that time did not make the trip with her son Archie.

Memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II plans to attend the service of thanksgiving for her husband, Duke of Edinburgh, BBC News reported citing Buckingham Palace. The memorial service for Prince Philip which will be hosted at the Westminster Abbey, which will be attended by other senior members of the Royal family. During the service, the Royal family of the United Kingdom will celebrate the public service and "long life lived fully" by the Duke of Edinburgh, as per the news report. The representatives of his charities will also participate in the memorial service.

Image: AP