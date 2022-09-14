Prince Harry Will Not Wear Military Uniform For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Spokesperson

Prince Harry will not wear his military uniform for the ceremonial events of the funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, a spokesperson for the duke of Sussex said in a statement. Instead, the Royal grandson of the now late Queen will be seen in a traditional black morning suit. Duke of Sussex's press secretary, separately confirmed that Harry will wear a morning suit since "'his decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears"

“Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother,” a spokesperson for the duke confirmed to HuffPost in a written statement on Tuesday, Sep 13. “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the spokesperson explained.

Prince Harry served in British military for over 10 years

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry served in the British military for over 10 years and did two stints on operations in Afghanistan. Harry also served as the helicopter pilot during the Falklands War. He was, although, stripped of his military titles in 2020, after he abandoned the Royals with his wife Meghan Markle and stepped down from his Royal duties.

Credit: AP

The Duke of York, who raked in controversy over his connection with American paedophile and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, will also be not seen in the military uniform at the Queen's funeral as he is no longer a working Royal. He, however, will be allowed to wear his army uniform on the final day of Queen resting at the state at Westminster Hall.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace clarified that during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, only the working members of the royal family would be allowed to wear military uniforms. They will be allowed to be in military uniforms at all the ceremonial events, including the mourning period for the late monarch who died on Thursday.

These include the Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, the procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection, the Vigil at Westminster Hall, the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the Committal Service at St George's Chapel Windsor. A Royal Editor Omid Scobie questioned the Palace's decision and labelled it as a gigantic blow for Harry as "he served for ten years… and spoked of the Queen being his 'commander-in-chief'".