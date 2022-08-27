25 Years Since Diana's Death, Prince Harry Wishes His Kids Could Have Met their grandma

Days ahead of Princess Diana's 25th death anniversary, her son, Prince Harry said that he wishes his children Archie and Lilibet had met their grandmother, Sky News reported. The Duke of Sussex was addressing a dinner for Sentebale - the African HIV charity he co-founded - in Aspen, Colorado.

Taking about Sentebale, which he founded with Prince Seeiso 16 years ago, Prince Harry said the organisation's mission was to support the most vulnerable young people on the planet, giving them care and help in order for them to thrive.

Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho's organisation, Sentebale, was founded in 2006 to aid children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS, and recently, COVID-19.

"My dear friend Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale 16 years ago in honour of our mothers, with a mission to support many of the most vulnerable young people on the planet...In Sesotho, the language of the Basotho - the word Sentebale means 'forget-me-not," Harry was quoted as saying by Sky News.

"Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother's death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten," Prince Harry added.

Princess of Wales, Diana died on 31 August 1997 in a car crash in Paris.

Prince Harry wishes his kids 'could have met' their grandmother Princess Diana

Continuing his address, Prince Harry said, "Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother's death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten. I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it."

He confessed how he wished for his and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, to have met their grandmother.

"I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mom with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her. Every day, I hope to do her proud," Prince Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex also praised his mother's "tireless" energy when it came to her efforts in supporting those experiencing HIV and AIDS, while also touching upon how the charity connects to Diana today:

"Fittingly, her favourite flowers were forget-me-nots. I hope we can remember my mother's legacy by recommitting to those that we serve, whoever and wherever they may be" he was quoted by Sky News as saying.

(Image: @alexilubomirski/Instagram)