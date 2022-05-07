Prince Harry's Charity Took £20,000 From Taxpayers Despite £3mn Profit Turnover: Report

In spite of having a multimillion-pound income, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry's charity for orphaned African children claimed approximately £20,000 in taxpayer money during the coronavirus outbreak. According to a Daily Mail report, on Friday, it was discovered that over the last two years, Prince Harry's charity has claimed about £20,000 of taxpayers’ cash. As per newly revealed records, Sentebale, which is the registered charity founded in 2006 by Prince Harry, received £5,000 from the government's Job Retention scheme in 2021, on top of £14,000 in 2020.

This assertion was made despite the fact that the charity has earned £3.1 million in the year ending in August, up £736,000 from the prior year. Even though it is unknown how much they donated, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are claimed to have inked a £100 million agreement with American streaming behemoth Netflix and a speculated £18 million deal with audio firm Spotify, in addition to other revenue, the Daily Mail reported.

In addition to this, furlough permitted businesses to claim up to 80% of their workers' typical earnings, up to a monthly cap of £2,500. According to statistics, furlough applicants cost the public treasury roughly £70 billion between April 2020 and November 2021.

According to the Daily Mail report, Sentebale's accounts show that its US business brought in about £1 million in revenue. Further, events contributed £1.2 million of the total, while, institutional financing provided £1 million, trusts and foundations gave £413,000, donations in kind gave £314,000, corporate contributors gave£144,000, general donations provided £31,000, investments gave £21,000, as well as legacies provided £10,000.

Furthermore, the charity's total spending in 2021 was £3 million, up from £2.8 million the previous year. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has refused to talk to the press about it.

Sentebale was formed in 2006 by the UK Prince to support vulnerable children in Africa's Lesotho, Botswana, and Malawi, especially those afflicted by extreme poverty and the HIV/AIDS outbreak.

Prince Harry to attend Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee festivities

Apart from this, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee festivities with both of their children, Archie and Lilibet, according to a spokesperson for the pair. After relocating to the United States, Harry, the 96-year-old monarch's grandson is no longer a frontline royal, PTI reported.

Even though there has been considerable discussion over whether the pair would be invited to the celebrations of the Queen's 70 years of reign, the spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, stated, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," PTI reported.

