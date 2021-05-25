Prince Harry's Claims About Childhood Bike Rides Ridiculed As Vintage Pictures Emerge

Prince Harry’s claims that he was unable to go on bike rides with his father Prince Charles as a child has been called into question as pictures from his childhood emerged. The Duke of Sussex had claimed as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave an interview to chat show host Oprah Winfrey in March. During the controversial interview, Prince Harry had spoken about how he wanted to be able to do things like take his son Archie for bike rides as he didn’t have the opportunity as a child himself.

Prince Harry had said, “This year has been crazy for everybody. But to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and go for walks as a family and with the dogs. All of these things are just… I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides which is something I was never able to do when I was young”.

However, now archive pictures have surfaced on social media which clearly showed young Prince harry on the back of a bike being ridden by his father, Prince Charles. The images are reportedly from 1990. It shows him sitting behind the Prince of Wales while they ride alongside Prince William, who is on his own bike.

'Lie exposed'

Ever since the images emerged, several journalists and social media users have called Prince Harry a “liar”. Twitter users have even questioned the Duke of Sussex’ comments and noted Queen Elizabeth’s statement - “recollection may vary”. One user even said that they “hope Oprah sees it”.

"I can take Archie on the back of my bicycle, I would never have had the chance to do that."



Prince Harry and Meghan's interview

Meanwhile, during the tell-all interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had made scandalous claims of racism against the Palace. They claimed concerns had been raised about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone would be. Meghan had even said that she was failed the mental health support needed while feeling suicidal when pregnant with her son.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement and said that the whole family is “saddened” to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. They added that the issues raised, particularly that of race, are “concerning”. “Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the palace added.

