Prince Harry's Clip Calling Out Dad Charles III's 'nonsensical' Advice Goes Viral

As the UK proclaimed its new monarch King Charles III after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, his son Prince Harry's stance on his father's advice to him about dealing with his Royal lifestyle and the hounding British tabloids is being widely circulated.

In his famous documentary The Me You Can't See featured on Apple TV+, Harry discusses his mental health and publicly declared that he disagreed with a piece of advice that his father had lent him and his brother, William now the Prince of Wales, as it made "no sense to him".

According to Prince Harry, King Charles III told him that he would have to adapt to the Royal life that they were born into, the clip of the same from the documentary now going viral. He elaborated that he had mentally suffered due to the lack of support system from the Royal family, including his father King Charles III.

He added, that he received no emotional help despite that he had opened up to his father about his mental health struggles. Harry continued that his wife Meghan Markle, at one point, experienced suicidal thoughts because of the British press, categorically emphasising the way they portrayed her. Harry said his requests were met with 'total silence' from the Royals.

"My father used to say to me when I was younger, to both William and I: it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you," Harry, the Duke of Sussex said. "That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer," he elaborated in the video.

Prince Harry says Royals were 'non-supportive'

Noting that the Royals were non-supportive to both him and his wife Meghan, Harry stressed, "In fact, it was quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."

In another interview, Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that the UK tabloid media has been "bigoted" towards him and his wife and that it created a "toxic environment" of "control and fear". But he added, "I'm acutely aware of where my family stand and how acutely scared they are of the tabloids turning on them."

Harry's wife Meghan underscored her relationship with the press was like "the wild, wild West", and that the royal family's press operation "failed to defend her and her husband from untrue stories."

During her longstanding disputes with the British press, Meghan also took the Mail on Sunday newspaper to court over the publication of private letters to her father without her consent for "account of profits".